New Suit

Ace Property & Casualty Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgement Friday in California Northern District Court targeting eBay as well as certain executives and senior members of its security team. The lawsuit, filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Rubin and Rudman, centers on underlying litigation accusing the defendants of engaging in a 'systematic campaign to emotionally and psychologically torture' operators of the trade publication EcommerceBytes in an effort to silence negative coverage of eBay. Ace asserts its right to disclaim commercial umbrella liability coverage due to criminal charges connected to the litigation and other exclusionary factors. The case is 5:22-cv-07088, Ace Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. eBay, Inc. et al.