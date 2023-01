New Suit

O'Melveny & Myers filed a petition to appoint an arbitrator Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ace American Insurance. The suit pursues claims against HBC U.S. Holdings Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00588, Ace American Insurance, Inc. v. HBC U.S. Holdings, Inc.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 10:57 AM