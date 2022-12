New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Ace American Insurance. The suit, pertaining to personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets Michael Carway, JB Fast Transport Inc. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04826, Ace American Insurance Company v. JB Fast Transport, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 11:42 AM