New Suit

Murco Wall Products, Travelers, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and other Murco insurers were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Blaies & Hightower and Cohn Baughman on behalf of ACE American Insurance, which accuses Murco of manipulating its indemnity policies by compelling ACE to defend multiple asbestos bodily injury claims, then compelling the defendant insurers to indemnify judgments or settlements for the same claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01137, ACE American Insurance Company et al v. Murco Wall Products, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 7:10 PM