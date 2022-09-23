Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte and Lightfoot Franklin & White on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Emerson Electric, a Missouri-based manufacturer of industrial products, and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by White & Williams and the Law Office of Patrick C. Sharpe on behalf of Chubb subsidiary ACE American Insurance and fiberglass manufacturer China Jushi USA, pursues subrogation claims over equipment damage allegedly caused by a defective cooling loop. The case is 3:22-cv-03234, Ace American Insurance Co. et al. v. Continual Energy Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 23, 2022, 12:24 PM