Who Got The Work

McDonald's and BRS Insurance Co. have turned to A&G Law for representation in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Ace American Insurance Co., centers on an insurance dispute arising out of a fire that occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant. Ace seeks a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify H&K International, an industrial machinery company, in underlying litigation. The suit was filed by Walker Wilcox Matousek. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman, is 1:22-cv-04053, Ace American Insurance Co. v. H&K International, Inc. et al.