A one-time aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. The plaintiff, Charlotte Bennett, also named three of Cuomo's former top aides, including secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa as co-defendants in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

New York

September 14, 2022, 3:45 PM