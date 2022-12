News From Law.com

Attorneys for Frank James, the 63-year-old man accused of conducting a mass shooting in a New York City subway car in April, on Wednesday informed a federal judge that James wants to plead guilty. James' attorneys, both from the Federal Defenders of New York, asked U.S. District Judge William Kuntz II of the Eastern District of New York to schedule a date for the guilty plea in the first week of January, if possible.

New York

December 21, 2022, 2:44 PM