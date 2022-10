New Suit - Contract

The U.S. government was sued Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The complaint, which is sealed, was brought by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Accura Engineering and Consulting Services Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-01592, Accura Engineering And Consulting Services, Inc. v. USA.

U.S. Court of Federal Claims

October 27, 2022, 6:56 AM