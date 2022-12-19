New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an insurance lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Accredited Surety and Casualty Co. Inc. The complaint, which takes aim at Landlord's Daiquiri Den LLC, seeks a declaration voiding a business owner's policy as a result of alleged material misrepresentations made in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00591, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. v. Landlord's Daiquiri Den LLC.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 1:55 PM