The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of nursing home Accordius Health at Wilson, challenges SBA’s authority to limit COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program to $20 million per corporate group. The complaint was filed by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan; and Ulmer & Berne. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00259, Accordius Health at Wilson LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
May 16, 2023, 12:03 PM