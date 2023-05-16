The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of nursing home Accordius Health at Concord, alleges that SBA overstepped its authority in limiting COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program to $20 million per corporate group. The plaintiff is represented by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan; and Ulmer & Berne. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00392, Accordius Health at Concord LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
Government
May 16, 2023, 12:17 PM