The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit on Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court The suit, brought on behalf of nursing home Accordius Health at Brevard, challenges SBA’s authority to limit COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program to $20 million per corporate group. The complaint was filed by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00130, Accordius Health at Brevard LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
Government
May 16, 2023, 12:14 PM