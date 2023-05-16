New Suit

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of nursing home Accordius Health at Asheville, which alleges that SBA overstepped its authority in limiting COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program to $20 million per corporate group. The complaint was filed by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00129, Accordius Health at Asheville LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Government

May 16, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Accordius Health at Asheville LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

defendants

Isabella Casillas Guzman, in her official capacity as Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Janet Yellen, in her official capacity as United States Secretary of Treasury

The United States of America

United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision