New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Accordia Life and Annuity Company. The complaint, targeting Emilio F. Montero, seeks to recover nearly $100,000 that the defendant owes from defaulting under a loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01978, Accordia Life and Annuity Company v. Montero.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 11:25 AM