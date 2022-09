New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Accordia Life and Annuity Company. The suit targets the Estate of Donna Everitte for wrongfully retaining over $200,000 in a death benefit payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00360, Accordia Life and Annuity Company v. Estate of Donna Everitte.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 4:52 AM