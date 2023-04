Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carpenter Lipps LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance, a Hartford company, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims, was filed by attorney Thomas D. Pigott on behalf of Accommodating Financial & Tax Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00748, Accommodating Financial & Tax Services, LLC v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Accommodating Financial & Tax Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Thomas D. Pigott

Mitchell Law

defendants

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Carpenter Lipps Leland

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute