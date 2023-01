Removed To Federal Court

Cozen O'Connor removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against HDI Specialty Insurance, Illinois Union Insurance and Lexington Insurance to California Central District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking coverage for damage to commercial equipment, was filed by Saxe Doernberger & Vita on behalf of ACCO Engineered Systems. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, ACCO Engineered Systems v. Illinois Union Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 8:52 PM