New Suit - Patent

ACCO Brands USA sued Performance Designed Products on Thursday in Delaware District Court for declaratory judgment in a patent dispute related to video game accessories. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, seeks judgment of invalidity and non-infringement with regard to patent claims asserted by the defendant against ACCO’s Xbox Fusion 2 Controller and other Fusion controllers. The case is 1:23-cv-00437, Acco Brands USA LLC v. Performance Designed Products LLC.

Technology

April 22, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Acco Brands USA LLC

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Performance Designed Products LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims