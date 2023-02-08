Accidents Will Happen? Judge Says Insurer Must Defend Builde...

News From Law.com

Whether a developer mistakenly believed it had the right to remove trees from a property was the deciding factor in a ruling requiring its insurer to defend it against a lawsuit brought by the property owners. A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled that, while it was too soon to determine whether Nautilus Insurance Co. had a duty to indemnify Partington Builders in an underlying case, the insurer did have a duty to defend based on the possibility that its policyholder had accidentally removed trees and dirt from a property without permission.

February 08, 2023, 12:51 PM