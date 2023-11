News From Law.com

A meat processing company has agreed to pay $12 million to the estate of a worker who was killed by a ricocheting knife. JBS USA Food Co. and the estate of Bosco Htoo reached the settlement Wednesday, a month after a Philadelphia judge rejected JBS Food's argument that it could not be sued for Htoo's death.

November 17, 2023, 2:19 PM

