Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Wailian Overseas Consulting, WL Global and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Russell Friedman Law Group on behalf of former WL Global president Hong Danielle Accettola, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected fraud relating to PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:23-cv-01983, Accettola v. He et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2023, 8:36 PM