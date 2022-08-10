Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Richards, Layton & Finger on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against amusement park Canobie Lake Park Corporation to Delaware District Court. The complaint, filed by Seitz, Van Ogtrop & Green; and Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White on behalf of ticketing technology platform Accesso LLC, accuses defendant of unilaterally removing plaintiff's ticketing system from its park storefronts and disclosing Accesso's confidential information to third party service provider Gateway Ticketing Systems Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-01043, Accesso, LLC v. Canobie Lake Park Corporation.

Business Services

August 10, 2022, 7:56 AM