The AccessLex Institute has given a $40,000 grant to the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) Foundation and NALP to enable historically Black colleges and universities' (HBCU) law schools, and law schools with significant levels of students and alumni from groups underrepresented in the legal profession, to participate in the joint annual Law School Alumni Employment & Satisfaction Study.

Education

October 12, 2022, 3:04 PM