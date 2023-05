News From Law.com

The Managing Director's Office of the American Bar Association Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar released the latest set of bar pass data last month for ABA-approved law schools showing national ultimate and first-time percentage pass rates based on race, ethnicity and gender, and it revealed that Blacks are still passing at a much lower rate as compared to whites and other ethnicities.

May 04, 2023, 6:03 PM

