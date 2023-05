News From Law.com

New York's highest court ordered new trials on Tuesday for two previously convicted gunmen whom it said were denied their constitutional right to public trials. The decisions were both unanimous, and the majority opinions were written by Associate Judges Jenny Rivera and Anthony Cannataro, whom many court observers suggest are on opposing ends of the ideological spectrum, with the former seen as part of the high court's liberal-progressive group.

May 23, 2023, 3:44 PM

nature of claim: /