New Suit - Contract

Access Limited Construction sued CJW Construction, Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland and Zurich for breach of contract on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was brought by Pierce Kavcioglu Espinosa & Cesar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01124, Access Limited Construction v. CJW Construction Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 15, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Access Limited Construction

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

Pierce Kavcioglu Espinosa & Cesar LLP

defendants

Cjw Construction, Inc.

Does 1 to 25, inclusive

Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects