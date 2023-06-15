Access Limited Construction sued CJW Construction, Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland and Zurich for breach of contract on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was brought by Pierce Kavcioglu Espinosa & Cesar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01124, Access Limited Construction v. CJW Construction Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
June 15, 2023, 5:51 PM