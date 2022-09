Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance Co., an American Financial Group company, to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning professional liability claims, was filed by Ramirez Law Office on behalf of Accent Consulting Group and Brenda Marie Stephens. The case is 1:22-cv-01767, Accent Consulting Group, Incorporated et al v. Great American Assurance Company.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 6:36 PM