New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Accelerant Twister f/k/a Accelerant Manufacturing and Accelerant Holding. The suit seeks a declaration against Marjo LLC and John T. Sullivan declaring that as a result of false and misleading representations, the defendants hold no equity interests or licensing agreements related to the production of a cannabis cone rolling machine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01366, Accelerant Twister, LLC et al v. Marjo, LLC et al.

Cannabis

October 19, 2022, 6:45 AM