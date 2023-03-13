Who Got The Work

Peter Hernandez of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Flagstar Bank in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Davant Law on behalf of Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that Accelerant has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for claims arising from a boating accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00134, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Company v. Tran et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 5:24 AM