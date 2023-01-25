Accelerant Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Flagstar Bank, Chicago AquaLeisure and Theresa Tran on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Davant Law, seeks a declaration that Accelerant has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for claims arising from a boating accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00134, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. v. Tran et al.
Banking & Financial Services
January 25, 2023, 6:12 PM