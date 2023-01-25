New Suit

Accelerant Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Flagstar Bank, Chicago AquaLeisure and Theresa Tran on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Davant Law, seeks a declaration that Accelerant has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for claims arising from a boating accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00134, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. v. Tran et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 6:12 PM