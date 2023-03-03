New Suit

Accelerant Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sero Services on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kean Miller, seeks a declaration that Accelerant has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant for a sunken yacht due to the defendant's failure to make certain repairs and properly dock the boat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00803, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. v. Sero Services LLC.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 6:55 PM