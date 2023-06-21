New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. in California Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Accelerant has no duty to provide coverage for catastrophic engine failure, names Legends Development Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01147, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. v. Legends Development Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 21, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Accelerant Specialty Insurance Company

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Legends Development Company

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute