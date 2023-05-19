New Suit - Contract

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a lawsuit Thursday in Alaska District Court on behalf of Accelerant Specialty Insurance Co. and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London subscribing to cover note No. B0507RN2200289. The complaint contends that the defendant breached its commercial yacht insurance policy notice provision. The suit also seeks to declare that the plaintiffs do not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00116, Accelerant Specialty Insurance Company et al v. My Lady Alaska, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 19, 2023, 5:08 AM

Accelerant Specialty Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's Of London Subscribing To Cover Note No. B0507Rn2200289

Christina Coizeau

Charles S. Davant

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

My Lady Alaska, LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute