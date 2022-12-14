ACC Files Amicus Brief to Protect Attorney-Client Privilege ...

News From Law.com

Amid the expanding role of in-house counsel within organizations, the Association of Corporate Counsel has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect attorney-client privilege in dual-purpose communications. It's the first time in 40 years the high court has taken up the issue of attorney-client privilege. Joining the ACC in filing the brief, in re Grand Jury, was the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association.

Legal Services

December 14, 2022, 5:45 PM