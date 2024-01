News From Law.com

A San Diego company that's developed the only FDA-approved treatment for Parkinson's disease hallucinations and delusions has hired a veteran pharma attorney as chief legal officer. Acadia Pharmaceuticals said Jennifer Rhodes also will serve as executive vice president and secretary of the company, founded 30 years ago by a University of Vermont professor.

