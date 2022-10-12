New Suit - Trademark

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court against the producers and distributors of 'The Last Blockbuster,' a documentary examining the rise and fall of the video-rental empire. The complaint, brought by Venable, alleges that the film contains unlicensed clips of the Academy's interviews with Sumner Redstone, the late chairman of Blockbuster's former parent company Viacom. The film is set to premiere on Netflix this November. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07436, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation v. Morden et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 12, 2022, 7:20 PM