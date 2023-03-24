Litigation Surge - Texas | COVID-19

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of COVID-related litigation this past week in Texas federal courts. Five cases with ties to the COVID-19 pandemic were surfaced on Radar, a volume that's significantly above the typical weekly average. The disputes are varied. Two cases pertain to the defendants' alleged denial of religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, Akin Gump sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for allegedly withholding federal aid under the American Rescue Plan due to a typo in the plaintiff's applications. Separately, a software developer accuses COVID testing company Nomi Health of stealing its code for a patient booking and test result platform.

Health Care

March 24, 2023, 12:34 PM

