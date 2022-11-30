Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Global Marine Insurance Agency to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hicks Thomas LLP on behalf of AC VIP Marina LLC, seeks a judgment that Global Marine has a duty to indemnify VIP Marina under a commercial yacht insurance policy for costs incurred in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 1:22-cv-01256, AC VIP Marina, LLC v. Global Marine Insurance Agency.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 7:43 PM