Abusive Discovery Tactics? Talc Plaintiffs Attack New J&J Su...

Plaintiffs lawyers are fighting back against two new subpoenas from Johnson & Johnson ahead of the first bellwether trials in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation in New Jersey. Johnson & Johnson has subpoenaed Dr. Jacqueline Moline, a plaintiffs' expert, who its subsidiary LTL Management sued while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Another subpoena targets records relating to attorney Andy Birchfield, which Johnson & Johnson is trying to disqualify from talc leadership. The subpoenas could come up at a Feb. 7 hearing.

February 01, 2024, 4:48 PM

