News From Law.com

A federal judge in Colorado has hit Seyfarth Shaw and its client, Stryker subsidiary Howmedica Osteonics Corp., with a $70,000 discovery sanction on top of more than $2.2 million in attorney fees, $446,000 in prejudgment interest and $98,000 in costs.

Health Care

November 16, 2022, 3:37 PM