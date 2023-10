News From Law.com

As Janet Paulsen prepared to leave her husband, who had become increasingly volatile over their 15-year marriage, she accessed his gun safes one night while he slept to try to change the combination locks. "There were 74 firearms in my house," said Paulsen, who was stunned by how many guns she found, but could not figure out how to change the codes. "When I went to get my protection order, I brought pictures of all of those firearms with me."

California

October 31, 2023, 10:20 AM

