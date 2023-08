News From Law.com

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve a former religious school student's claims that he was sexually abused by a now-deceased priest, the plaintiff's Kline & Specter attorneys announced Wednesday. According to Kline & Specter partner Dave Inscho, the accord is a rare—and possibly unique—instance of the monetary amount of a settlement with the archdiocese being public.

Pennsylvania

August 09, 2023, 2:01 PM

