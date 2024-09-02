Who Got The Work

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete partner John F. Doyle has entered an appearance for campus police officers Karen Avakyants, Debra Guieb and Jimmy Keaton in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, accusing the defendants of filing racial and ethnically motivated charges against the plaintiff, was filed July 19 in Kansas District Court by attorney Linus L. Baker on behalf of Mohamud Abukar. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratill, is 2:24-cv-02316, Abukar v. Guieb et al.

Education

September 02, 2024, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohamud Abukar

Plaintiffs

Linus L. Baker

Defendants

Debra Guieb

Jimmy Keaton

Karen Avakyants

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation