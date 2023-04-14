Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine removed a data breach lawsuit on Friday against T-Mobile and cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase and Uphold HQ to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael T. Cox Esq. on behalf of Yazan Abuhakmeh, who alleges that his smartphone was accessed via a SIM card-swapping scheme by a third party, causing him to lose approximately $70,000 in cryptocurrency. Coinbase is represented by Holland & Knight and Uphold HQ is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 2:23-cv-01323, Abuhakmeh v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

April 14, 2023, 6:42 PM

