Abstract Ideas Sink Patent Infringement Suit Against Meta | ...

A patent infringement suit contending Meta infringed on a social media user identity verification patent was dismissed by a California judge, who concluded the claims were merely abstract ideas. The July 31 opinion, authored by U.S. Senior District Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California, dismissed without leave to amend Street Spirit's copyright infringement case against Meta, determining Street Spirit's claims were abstract ideas that weren't patent-eligible.

August 04, 2023, 5:05 PM

