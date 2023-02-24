Who Got The Work

Samia Shaheen of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for Sterling Jewelers Inc., doing business as Kay's Jewelers, in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of an employee who claims he suffered age- and national origin-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:23-cv-20080, Abreu v. Sterling Jewelers Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 10:39 AM