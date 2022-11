Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against FP Tire Disposal and Francisco L. Pujol to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Espino Law on behalf of Jorge Abreu. The case is 1:22-cv-23714, Abreu v. FP Tire Disposal, Inc. et al.

Florida

November 11, 2022, 7:09 PM