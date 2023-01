Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lommen Abdo P.A. on Monday removed a lawsuit against law firm Landlord Resource Network to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by Berger Montague on behalf of ten plaintiffs accusing the defendant of issuing eviction notices which misstate facts and seek to collect inflated or unauthorized fees. The case is 0:23-cv-00227, Abrego et al v. Landlord Resource Network, LLC.

Real Estate

January 30, 2023, 7:28 PM