Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics and Samsung Research America Inc. have tapped the company's director & senior legal counsel Meghana Chandrakant RaoRane to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 14 in California Northern District Court by Murthy Patent Law on behalf of Richard Abramson, asserts a single patent related to an automatic loss prevention alert software placed in a mobile device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:22-cv-06064, Abramson v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et al.